By Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament’s COVID- 19 Technical Taskforce heads to the east to tour the country’s border points.

The committee recently visited Mutukula border to appreciate the level of compliance to the set safety guidelines and issue of screening of truck drivers.

Bernard Atiku, one of the taskforce members tells KFM that they will be visiting Busia and Malaba.

He says the tour is aimed at appreciating the challenges at the borders in screening, testing and the performance of the newly installed mobile testing labs.