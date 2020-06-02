

By Ritah kemigisa

President Museveni has postponed the partial reopening of schools for candidates and finalists.

There was hope earlier that about 1.5M learners who make up candidates and finalists in tertiary and undergraduate schools would resume studies on June 4th.

However in his address last night, President Museveni said they are postponing the re-opening of schools for candidate leaners for another one month as they prepare more and study the situation.

A source who attended the meeting for the Ministry of Education technical team held on Monday said Minister Janet Museveni had directed for further consultations on how they can safely reopen schools.

It is said that one of the contentious issue raised was on students at the border districts.

A source told Daily monitor many questions remained unanswered especially on how the children will be able to move across the border and how they shall be quarantined.

In his address president M7 also said government lacks enough testing kits to test the learners for COVID-19 every after two weeks.

Meanwhile; churches, mosques, bars, night clubs, gyms and saunas, salons remain closed in a bid to avoid further spread of coronavirus.

President Museveni said, these cannot easily observe the social distancing rules.