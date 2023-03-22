Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL) through its fintech subsidiary, Fly Hub has announced a five-year partnership with Refactory-training academy that offers alternative industry-led skilling services for the technology sector.

Speaking to the media at the signing ceremony at SUHL offices in Kampala, Fly Hub Chief Executive Joel Muhumuza, said the partnership aims at equipping local business leaders, entrepreneurs, government, and civil society organizations with strategic support and skills to enable them to guide their respective companies through the digitization process.

He noted that through a series of masterclasses, business leaders will undergo tailored training modules to help them understand how they can best steer their teams as they invest in information technology assets.

Michael Niyitegeka, the programme director at Refectory said the partnership is timely as government is pushing for digital transformation.

At least four targeted masterclasses shall be organized per quarter over the next five years, with each intake targeting at least two dozen business leaders.