The United Arab Emirates has indefinitely suspended all inbound flights from Uganda over Covid-19 concerns.
The ban has thrown labor companies into a crisis since most of their clients in the Middle East use Dubai airport to connect to other airports. Dozens of business people along with investors have also been affected.
Passengers on direct and transit flights from Uganda and other seven African countries will not be permitted to travel to Dubai, one of the top four routes from Entebbe International Airport.
