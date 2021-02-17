By Rita Kemigisa

Police says it will soon start charging taxi drivers, conductors as well as passengers for flouting covid-19 rules.

This comes amid growing laxity among members of the public with many vehicles now carrying more than the required number of passengers especially in Kampala, Wakiso, and other parts of the country.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango warns passengers against being loaded in taxis that are already carrying the recommended capacity during these tough covid times.

The spokesperson of Kampala Operational Taxi Stages Association (KOTSA) Moses Birungi has now appealed to all taxi operators to follow the Standard Operating Procedures if they want to keep in business and stay alive.

Police has effectively today renewed enforcement of SOPs in partnership with the taxi industry leadership to ensure compliance so as to protect members of the public against COVID-19.