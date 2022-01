By Ivan Ssenabulya

Police in Mbale have arrested a pastor over defilement.

The suspect is a pastor at Waninda village Bumasikye Sub-county and is alleged to have sexually assaulted two girls of 15 and 17 years.

According to police, the victims informed their father who later reported to police, and police effected the arrest.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson said medical examinations revealed the victims are pregnant.