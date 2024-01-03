Unknown assailants opened fire on a vehicle belonging to Pastor Alloysious Bugingo of the House of Prayer Ministry on Tuesday night, leaving his bodyguard, Muhumuza Richard, dead and the pastor injured, police have confirmed.

According to a statement issued by Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the shooting occurred around 9pm on Tuesday (January 2, 2024) at Bwalakata junction along National Housing Road in Namungona, Rubaga division, Kampala

Pastor Bugingo reportedly drove himself to Mulago hospital, where Muhumuza was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Currently, Pastor Bugingo is undergoing medical treatment and is under close monitoring,” the police statement reads in part.

“Upon an immediate response to the incident, the police discovered that the scene had been tampered with, statements from eyewitnesses have been diligently recorded, and the deceased’s body has been conveyed to the City Mortuary at Mulago for a thorough postmortem examination,” the statement reads further.

Police say they are reviewing CCTV footage in hopes of identifying the attackers, who fled the scene on a motorcycle. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities have assured continuous updates as more information comes to light.