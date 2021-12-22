By Ruth Anderah

Entebbe Magistrates court has issued criminal summons against Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo and his new wife Susan Makula Nantaba to come and give more light on their customary marriage.

The summons signed by a grade one magistrate Stella Okwang requires them to appear before the court on January 21st, 2022 to take a plea on the said allegations.

This is after the magistrate is satisfied that the customary marriage Ceremony place has been confirmed by the Bwerenga LC1 chairperson.

The case was filed by City lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi accusing Bujjingo of allegedly contracting marriage under customary Law when already married under the Marriage Act.

Susan Makula is accused of introducing Pastor Bugingo to her parents, well knowing that she is engaging with someone whose previous marriage was never dissolved.

In his private prosecution case, Mabirizi claims that Bujjingo, on December 7th, at Kawuku, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District, while having contracted marriage under the Marriage Act with Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo and during the continuance of that marriage, contracted a marriage in accordance with customary law with Susan Makula Nantaba.

Mabirizi further accuses Susan Makula who is unmarried of going through the Marriage ceremony with Bujjingo, a person she allegedly knew was married to Teddy Bujingo.

According to Mabirizi on December 20th of 2003, Bujjingo married Teddy, through a church marriage at Victory Christian Center Ndeeba, after which marriage was solemnized and it still subsists.

However, the prosecution’s Ddamba notified the court that they will not take over the case.