By Ruth Anderah

Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo and his lover Susan Makula Nantaba are expected to reappear before Entebbe Magistrates court this morning for mention of the case in relation to their alleged customary marriage.

The two are to appear before grade one magistrate Stella Okwang to know the stage of investigations in the case.

The case was filed by City lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi accusing Bujjingo of allegedly contracting marriage under customary Law when already married under the Marriage Act.

Susan Makula is accused of introducing Pastor Bujjingo to her parents, well knowing that she is engaging with someone previously married.

The prosecution alleges that Bujjingo, on December 7th, 2021, at Kawuku, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district, while having contracted marriage under the Marriage Act with Teddy Naluswa Bujjingo and during the continuance of that marriage, contracted a marriage in accordance with customary law with Susan Makula Nantaba.