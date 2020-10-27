Pastor Augustine Yiga of the Revival Church in Kawaala, Kampala is dead, his ABS TV reports.

The Pastor popularly known as Abizaayo is said to have died last evening, according to a statement from the television.

“Pastor Yiga Abizayo is dead. May his soul rest in peace. We love you so much our Father,” reads part of the statement posted on the television’s social media platforms.

A family member who never wanted to be quoted in this story said the pastor died Monday at around 11pm.

“We plan to bury him on Saturday (October 31). That’s all I can tell you,” he said.

By the time of filing this story, several mourners and his followers had started arriving at his church to pay their last respect.

