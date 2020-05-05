Renowned city pastor of Revival church in Kawaala, Pastor Augustine Yiga has been released on bail after spending one month and seven days in Kitalya government prison.

The Grade one magistrate Timothy Lumunye ordered Pastor Yiga to deposit a non-cash bond of Shs2m after he presented substantial sureties including a one Richard Kimbowa, Denise Kato and a medical report to prove that he is suffering from diabetes.

Pastor Yiga was however warned against commentating or giving his opinion on issues concerning COVID-19 to either his followers in church or the media.

He has also been asked to comply with any security guidelines and laws intended to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He is expected to return to court on June 25th for mention of his case. Pastor Yiga was remanded on March 30th to Kitalya government prison on charges of doing an act likely to cause the spread of a disease.