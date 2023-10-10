The Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) will today take a final decision following the suspension of activities at the Kingfisher oilfield last week over safety concerns.

The suspension followed a tragic motor vehicle accident that occurred on Friday, October 6, 2023, at the Kingfisher Project Development Area (KFDA), in Kikuube District, claiming the life of a security guard at one of the contractors’ camps.

Speaking to KFM this morning, Gloria Sebikari, the Manager Corporate Affairs at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) said a final decision will be taken before close of business today after a high-level meeting with different stakeholders.

Sebikari says “The Authority remains committed to the enforcement of the highest standards for Uganda’s oil and gas activities”.

The Kingfisher oilfield is operated by China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) Uganda Ltd as part of a joint deal with French Oil Company TotalEnergies.