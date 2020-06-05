Public Service has revealed that public servants other than Public Universities academic staff will not get a pay rise in the forthcoming financial year 2020/2021 but said this will be released in 2023.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Ms Catherine Musingwire Bitarakwate told journalists that they need Shs350b to release salaries rise of all public servants across the country.

She however said that government has only earmarked Shs50b for pay rise of only academic staff in public Universities and will be read by the minister of finance in the 2020/2021 Budget. She said that professors and associate professors are going to get 100 per cent pay rise while other lecturers will get theirs in phases.

She however said that other servants including the teachers, scientists, and medical workers will get theirs in 2022 while the increment of administrative staff will take effect in 2023.

According to Ms Bitarakwate,The administrative staff who will get their pay rise in 2023 include the Undersecretaries, Chief administrative officers, Accountants, secretaries, procurement stores, drivers and Office attendants.