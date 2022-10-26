By Mike Sebalu

In a move meant to step up the fight against corruption within the procurement processes, the government has introduced a new contract monitoring system.

According to Benson Turamye, the Executive Director of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA), the system is an online web-based platform, put on smartphones for immediate contract monitoring.

He says they have signed a memorandum of understanding with 12 civil society organisations operating across the country to help track development projects by the government and then forward information on progress made to relevant authorities for immediate action.

Turamye says the official launch of the portal is slated for November but a pilot project started 4 months ago and many cases, some of them relating to shoddy work, have been resolved in the districts of Kisoro and Isingiro.

Turamye was addressing members of the Rotary Club of Kololo about the contribution of the PDDA to national economic development.