State Minister for Finance, Amos Lugoloobi has revealed that under the Parish Development (PDM) commitment on the financial inclusion pillar, SACCOS have been established in 10,588 parishes, and that so far Shs208 billion has been disbursed to 7,855 SACCOs in financial year 2021/22.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2021-2026 NRM manifesto commitments spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Lugoloobi also noted that in the 2022/23 financial year, over Shs1 trillion was budgeted and Shs522.950 billion has been disbursed to 10,459 SACCOs.

Meanwhile, the permanent secretary Ministry of Local Government, Ben Kumumanya, says by the end of this financial year, SACCOs will have received the balance.

President Museveni has on several occasions vowed to deal with officials stalling PDM success.