The long-awaited Parish Development Model (PDM) money will be released upon completion of research aimed at evaluation of its inclusivity and effectiveness.

This was revealed by Dr. Edward Katende, one of the representatives from the PDM national coordination office at KCCA during the stakeholders meeting held in Kampala.

The meeting was held to generate factual data to support the implementation of the program. Katende said the money cannot be released immediately without making thorough research on the process to benefit the intended groups of people.

In July last year, the government launched the PDM program and injected Shs100 million into each parish for development, especially the subsistence sector.

Dr. Katende urged the beneficiaries of the PDM not to look at the little money injected into the parishes but to focus on how to use it for their developmental projects.

“On delay, I don’t think cabinet or parliament set a date that by 9th of October, we would have given out all the money. Parliament directed that structures must be put in place. The government staff has been working to put these structures in place. We have the parish chiefs, we have the PDCs, district coordination teams, district core implementation teams, and the national PDM secretariat with a coordinator,” Katende said.

However, Dr. Maria Nantongo a lecturer at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) which is conducting this research noted that they’re focusing on investigating and collecting factual data on how the PDM program can be handled and implemented.

The study will be conducted in the five divisions of the city, that’s is Kampala, Makindye, Lubaga, Kawempe, and Nakawa.