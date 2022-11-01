The opposition Democratic Party has asked government to come up with a comprehensive policy framework to guide the implementation of the Parish Developmental Model (PDM).

On October 11, 2022, the government launched the disbursement of the PDM funds at the office of the Prime Minister Robinnah Nabbanja in Kampala.

However, the research conducted by DP reveals that government hurried to roll out the programme when itself and communities were not ready.

Addressing the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, the press secretary of the party president, Fred Mwesigwa said that their team on ground has established that due to lack of a clear comprehensive policy framework, the programme aimed at driving poverty out of households is bound to fail.

He noted that even communities were not sensitized about the programme, saying that some of the people who have so far reached the funds have resorted to making weddings among other things.

Mwesigwa added that corruption has been witnessed at local governments as several parishes which were supposed to receive the money in the first phase haven’t received any coin.