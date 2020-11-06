

By Juliet Nalwooga & Moses Ndhaye

Police has resounded a warning to bars, clubs and sauna owners against hosting people during the lockdown.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center on Friday, the Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesperson Charles Twine said those who will be in such places shall be charged with attempted suicide while the bar or sauna owner will be charged with aiding suicide.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government in March this year ordered closure of bars, saunas among other businesses as a measure to prevent spread of corona virus.

In his last address to the nation, the President lifted some of the restrictions but maintained the closure of bars saying Ugandans who like getting drunk should do so from their homes.

But the beer companies are crying foul over this continued closure of bars saying it is bushing them out of business.

They have asked government to re-open bars and task them to follow the same Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued to other business sectors which have re-opened.

The director legal and corporate affairs at the Nile breweries –Uganda Onapito Ekomoloit says the scientific advisory committee of government should be very objective on this matter.

He says allowing factories to manufacture products that cannot be consumed means they will not be able to raise taxes.

Onapito made the remarks while launching an entrepreneurship project, where Nile breweries has earmarked over 100 million shillings to support small scale business which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic effects.

He says leaving the bars closed is promoting use of illicit drugs in the country.