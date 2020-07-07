By Benjamin Jumbe

The People power pressure group has called on the government to further ease the COVID 19 lockdown to save Ugandans from continued suffering.

Addressing journalists at the group’s offices in Kamwokya, people power spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says Coronavirus is to stay for some time hence the need to learn to cope with it.

He calls on the government to reopen places of worship like it has been done in neighbouring Kenya which has more cases of infections and deaths already recorded as the government monitors the situation.

He also condemned the killing of Emmanuel Tegu a Makerere University student. Ssenyonyi has asked the police to stop making reckless statements but conduct thorough investigations into the matter.