The People Power Movement has protested the guidelines issuesd by the Electoral Commission for the 2021 general elections, which have commonly been termed as scientific elections.

In a statement issued by the Movement’s leader, the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu commonly known as Bobi Wine, the says the scientific elections are intended to have unfair elections to keep President Museveni in power.

Bobi Wine said that Museveni recently met with the officials of the Electoral Commission and gave them orders to organize what he called a scientific election.

He adds that Museveni is using the coronavirus as an excuse, banning public rallies and other aspects of an election.

He said that presidential consultations were blocked before COVID-19 emerged, which he says is an indication of no will and commitment by government to have a free and fair election.

Kyagulanyi stated that “there is nothing like a scientific election. For us, we are going for a real election because a scientific election is not an election.

The promise of our Constitution is a free and fair election.”

However Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said the revised roadmap is aimed at protecting people from the further spread of coronavirus.