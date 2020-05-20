Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu commonly known as Bobi Wine has this afternoon delivered their contribution of Shs13.5 million to the victims of Kasese floods.

The cash from the People Power Movement was handed over to the district woman MP Winnie Kiiza, who commended the movement’s efforts and Bobi Wine’s friends in restoring life to the people of Kasese.

Winnie Kiiza has pleaded transparency in delivering the contribution to the beneficiaries.

Floods devastated the district recently, after River Nyamwamba burst destroying houses, schools and hospitals.