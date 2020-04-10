The People Power political pressure group has challenged a proposal to postpone the 2021 general elections and asked the government to focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, a section of Uganda’s representatives in the East Africa Legislative Assembly asked government to push the elections to 2023.

Speaking to Kfm, the People Power spokesperson person Joel Ssenyonyi said that it is important to focus on fighting covid-19.

Ssenyonyi says that the government together with the International community should focus on fighting the pandemic, normalizing the situation so that people to get back to work and children resume school among other activities that are on pause.

Last month, a concerned citizen Abbey Mgugu also petitioned court chellenging activities in the 2021 election roadmap amidst the current restrictions, which he said that are unconstitutional.