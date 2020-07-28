

Police have arrested a 25 year old man who attempted to commit suicide in front of people power offices, in Kamwokya.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says Robert Kakooza commonly known as Sanya, attempted first attempted suicide while on a people power procession that was headed to Kayunga District for the burial of a one Charles Mutyabule .

He was on Saturday (19th 07 2020) arrested and his motorcycle impounded, but was later released although his motorcycle remained at Nagalama Police Station.

He reportedly tried several times to get back his bike but a police officer kept on demanding for money.

Today, he again attempted suicide at People Power offices in Kamwokya after a one Fred Nyanzi who promised to help him recover his motorcycle only offered him Shs40,000 yet he expected Shs200,000.

“He said he got disappointed with People Power Movement and he decided to commit suicide.

Kakooza got petrol poured on himself and he was about to set himself ablaze. Police recovered a lighter, jacket soaked with petrol among others” Onyango said.

Onyango explains that Kakooza is currently detained at Kira Road Police Station.

He says they have instituted a team to investigate corruption allegations on the part of the police officer.

This comes days after a 2nd July incident when a one Hussein Walugembe, a boda-boda rider, walked into a traffic office at Masaka Central Police Station and set himself on fire after failing to regain his motorycle, a Bajaj Boxer.