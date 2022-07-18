By Ritah Kemigisa

The leadership of Otuke District has cried out to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) seeking food relief.

According to a July 14th letter from the Chief Administrative Officer, Simon Akileng to the Permanent Secretary at the OPM, the district has been suffering since 2019 following the invasion of desert locusts which caused insufficient agricultural production.

He adds the district has suffered heavily this year since January as there has been little and unreliable rainfall which has caused serious food shortage and loss of lives.

Akileng has now requested the prime minister’s office to urgently intervene and rescue the people through food supply to avert the situation in the meantime.

The development comes at more than half a million people are going hungry in Karamoja while nearly 40 people have died.