The Kakumiro Woman MP and Prime Minister-designate of Uganda, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, has asked Ugandans to trust her because leadership comes from God. Nabbanja says Ugandans should give her some time before critiquing her so that she proves to them that she can work.

“There is no leadership that does not come from God. People still undermine me because I am a woman but let them give me two years before they start critiquing,” Hon Robinah Nabbanja said.

President Museveni earlier released the cabinet list and Hon Nabbanja was named the Prime minister something that caused many people of various social media platforms to doubt her capabilities. However, Museveni defended his choice of ministers saying that they are loyal and hardworking.

“New cabinet members are loyal, hardworking “When Jesus started his movement, there were intellectuals like the Pharisees. But, Jesus went for the fishermen. So, when you see my list, know that I’m in the path of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Nabbanja on the Mwasuze Mutya show on NTv assured Ugandans that she will work and promised not to embarrass women.

“Women have proven to work when given opportunities. Kadaga has been my boss and she has done some good work. Jennifer Musisi also tried. I will work, I won’t embarrass you,” she said.

She has also revealed that people should stop saying that she has no experience because she has worked with a team of experts before, something that has greatly made her popular.

“I worked with a team of experts including auditors, lawyers and we audited the Auditor General’s office and we made Parliament transparent. The audit committee made me popular and I believe that’s how I got appointed Health Minister for State,” Robinah Nabbanja emphasized.

Hon Robinah Nabbanja becomes the first female prime minister of Uganda. She was born in Kakumiro, Kamusenene and she is the 7th born of 11 children. Hon Nabbanja grew up in a regular homestead and was raised by her father who was a farmer and tailor.