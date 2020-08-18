

By Isaac Otwii

The disability fraternities in Lira City have called on the government to consider removing the resident district commissioner for Kole District from office.

They say the move will reduce influence by Kole District RDC, Johana Omara Olweny, who was on Thursday charged with aggravated robbery of two people, including a person living with a disability.

Mr Will Atono, an advocate at Lira District Union of Persons with Disabilities (LDUPD) said Omara ‘has been tainted’ and is not fit to continue serving as the RDC before being cleared of charges against him.

“The incident happened in April and for all these four months the file has been stuck. It means there was some kind of influence by the RDC. He should be relieved of his duty to avoid such influence,” he said.

On Thursday, police detectives headed by North Kyoga police regional CID, Mr Joseph Mugalya arrested Mr Omara from Silver Peak Hotel in Lira City.

Police then rushed with him to Lira Court where he was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Mr Omara appeared before the court sitting presided over by grade one magistrate, Igga Adiro.

It is alleged that Omara and others still at large on the 5th day of April at Kakoge B, Ojwina Division in Lira City robbed Okot Jonal of Shs300, 000 and Ronald Opio of Shs20, 000.

After the said robbery, Mr Omara reportedly used a deadly weapon and whit a gun on the two.

Ronald Opio, 28, died four months later from Lira regional referral Hospital. He was a resident of Kakoge, Ojwina Division in the present Lira city.