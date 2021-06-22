A woman identified as Joan Namatovu yesterday came out and alleged that former Busiro South Member of Parliament Peter Ssematimba fathered her child when she was working for him as a housemaid.

In a viral video released by Bukedde TV, a lady identified Namatovu claims to be Ssematimba’s baby mama.

During an interview with NBS TV, Namatovu narrated her ordeal.

“Ssematimba’s mother brought me to work at his house as a maid in 2005. I was taken there after the previous maid left claiming he was sleeping with her. I reached there not knowing that those were his habits because I was so naïve as I was just 17 and didn’t know anything about men. I was there for two years but when his wife got pregnant, she travelled abroad,” she narrated.

When asked how the relationship started she said Ssematimba started by asking her to rub his back and upgraded to asking her for a massage. “I will not say that he raped me but I will still not say that I wanted to sleep with him. The fact is that he knew what to do and how to throw me in the trap without resisting. He started by asking me to help him scrub his back when he was showering and that’s how it started. A few days later he asked me to help massage him,” Namatovu explained.

