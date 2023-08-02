By Obed Kankiriho

Nelson Habasa, a Church of Uganda Christian from Rubanda district has withdrawn a petition in which he had petitioned the tribunal of the church to nullify the election of Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna as the bishop of Kigezi. Diocese.

On April 20, 2023, Habasa through his lawyers of Lawgic Advocates filed a petition against Bishop Akanjuna for the alleged violation of the provincial constitution, Canons of the Church of Uganda contrary to Article 13 (6) of the mentioned constitution and Canons 3.6.2 and 3.7.22.

Habasa had claimed that Bishop Akajuna lacked qualifications (a degree or diploma in theology/divinity), seeking nullification of his consecration and appointment.

He had also written to the provincial secretary of the Church of Uganda demanding that the church constitutes a provincial tribunal to hear a presentment against the bishop.

In a short telephone interview with KFM, Habasa confirmed the withdrawal, saying that after being guided by God and his conscience, he learnt that Bishop Akanjuna has all the requirements, explaining that he found his petition not worthy of being adjudicated on, thereby withdrawing it.

He says his withdrawal letter was submitted and received by Rev Susan Ayesu, secretary at provincial headquarters, Namirembe-Kampala on Tuesday.