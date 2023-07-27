By Kevin Githuku

Phaneroo Ministries International, a Kampala-based born-again church is seeking a Guinness World Record for Uganda.

The church is set to host a hand-clapping session that will last three hours non-stop this Sunday in a bid to break the Guinness World Record of the longest applause, dubbed “Clap for Jesus.”

The longest applause recorded so far is 2 hours 5 min, by Clark Stevens during what was dubbed; ‘The Festival of Awesomeness’ in the United Kingdom in July 2019 which was organized to raise awareness of mental health and the importance of remembering to celebrate all achievements, no matter how big or small.

Speaking to Journalists at Phaneroo Ministries International’s head office in Kampala earlier today, Pastor Rohi Bright said the applause session is also aimed at thanking God for their 9-year milestone as a ministry.

“Apostle Grace Lubega together with his team are set to break the world record of the longest applause that has ever happened in the world and we are looking forward to breaking that record but for the Glory of the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” said. Pastor Rohi

Joe Rwabose, the organization’s team member further confirms that the event will be manned by professional observers from the Guinness World Record Organization, as well as professional timekeepers, cameras, and others to ensure they hit the three-hour mark uninterrupted.

If broken, this will be the second Guinness World Record for Uganda with the first being the largest ever made chapati rolex weighing around 205 Kgs by Emmanuel Onyango and Miriam Watsemba.