

By Benjamin Jumbe

Pharmacists in Uganda have warned the government of the dangers associated with splitting the National drug authority into two entities.

Cabinet recently proposed separating regulation of veterinary drugs from human drugs on claims that the national drug authority has not given enough attention to the veterinary drugs.

But the President Uganda pharmaceutical society of Uganda Patrick Ogwang says apart from duplicating the roles and wasting taxpayers money, there is a possibility that some drugs for animals will be smuggled into the human section which is very dangerous.