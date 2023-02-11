Makerere University has banned mobile phones and cameras from the highly anticipated 73rd graduation ceremony slated for next week. The five-day graduation ceremony kicks off on Monday, February 13, and will be concluded on Friday, February 17 at the University’s Freedom Square.

Minister of Education Hon. Janet Museveni is expected to grace the ceremony, according to a press statement from the university.

According to the graduation plan, graduands and invited guests are expected to be at Freedom Square by 7:00am in a ceremony set to be presided over by the university Chancellor, Prof. Ezra Suruma. Additionally, each graduand is expected to attend with only two guests.

A total of 13,221 graduands out of which 6809 (52%) are female and 6412 (48%) male will graduate during the five-day ceremony. Of these,102 are PhD graduands, 1,378 masters, and 108 postgraduate diplomas among others.