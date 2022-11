By Diphas Kiguli

Bodies of the 11 learners who perished in the Salama school fire have this morning been delivered to their families and school authorities by forensic experts.

Eleven children died after a fierce fire gutted the dormitory at Salama School for the Blind in Kisoga, Mukono district last week.

The bodies have been handed to the school authorities after DNA tests were conducted on them.

