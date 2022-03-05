Joseph Beyanga alias Joe Walker painted a zebra crossing yesterday in Masaka city before he continued with his walk to Bushenyi.

In a tweet, he described yesterday’s journey as hot, brutal and exciting.

“Masaka to Mbirizi has been a 39km walk to remember. Our first stop was Kyabakuza for Zebra crossing painting, then hit the road to Mbirizi. This must have been the hottest & sweetest 39km we’ve walked so far 32c!” he exclaimed.

According to Joe Walker, most people have heard about his campaign and they freely give him some of the things he needs.

”I’ve “Officially” been renamed Rasta #JoeWalker. We’re greeted at by appreciations from someone who have heard about the Kampala to Bushenyi Road Safety and most of them freely shared what they had that we needed. Amazing Ugandans,” he said.

The Joe Walker campaign that kicked off on Monday, February 28th to promote safety on roads is jointly supported by among others; Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Plascon Global Paint Company, and Tugende a mobility social enterprise among others.