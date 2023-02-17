Makerere University has today Friday, February 17 concluded its 73rd graduation ceremony which kicked off on Monday this week.

The graduation ceremony has seen a total of over 13,500 students graduate in various programmes. Students from the colleges of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology as well as Humanities and Social Sciences sealed the five-day graduation ceremony that was held at the public university’s Freedom Square.

During Friday’s ceremony, a total of 21 senior police officers secured Masters degrees in Peace and Conflict Studies.

While addressing the congregation, the university Chancellor, Prof Ezra Suruma asked the graduands to go out and light their candles, assuring them of God’s guidance.

“When my term ends. I will leave with a heart of gratitude toward Makerere University,” Suruma said, adding that “Go home and light your candle. God will be with you as you seek to change the world.”

Makerere University’s Convocation led by the Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi on Thursday presented awards of recognition to the Chancellor, Chairperson of Council, Vice-Chancellor, Principal, MUBS as well as a plaque and a cash prize of Shs1 million to the best overall student, Mr. Owomugisha Jordan.

Check out the photos below;