Makerere University has this morning (Monday, February 14) kicked off its 5-day 73rd graduation ceremony at the institution’s main campus in Kampala.

A total of 13,221 graduands, of whom 6,809 (52 percent) are female and 6,412 (48 percent) are male, are expected to graduate during the university’s graduation ceremony, which ends on Friday.

A total of 102 of these are PhD students, 1,378 are master’s students, 108 are postgraduate diploma and 35 are undergraduate diploma.

According to the programme, students from the colleges of Natural Sciences, Health Sciences as well as School of Law are slated to graduate today. Students from the colleges of Education and External Studies, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences will graduate on Tuesday. The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Kataha Museveni, is expected to grace the ceremony alongside the Vice Chancellor of the University of London, Prof Wendy Thomson.Prof Mangeni said the Chancellor, Prof Ezra Suruma, will preside over the ceremony and each day of the graduation, the graduands and invited guests are expected to be seated in the Freedom Square by 7am. Check out some of the photos below;

Photos by Damali Mukhaye and Frank Baguma