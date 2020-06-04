By Damali Muhkaye

‪Very many people are stranded in taxi parks especially the new park because they have no means of transport to take them back.





It is alleged that very many taxi drivers were not able to get the required PSV licenses and route charts.



In a directive issued by the President, taxis were asked to carry half the usual number of passengers which caused them to hike the transport fares.





Unfortunately, there are no taxis to transport these people despite the fact that President Museveni opened public transport today. ‬

