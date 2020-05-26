Photos by Joseph Beyanga

The road on 8th Street Industrial area was clogged with traffic on both lanes. The President in an easing of the lock down announced that private cars could be allowed on the streets starting May 26th as long there were only three occupants in each vehicle.

Roads such as Naalya-Namugongo road that has hardly seen traffic in the last few days had traffic jam earlier in the afternoon today.

During the last Presidential address, Museveni allowed cars to start moving today on condition that they follow the set guidelines.



Private cars were asked to only carry three people including the driver and also ensure that the passengers have face masks.



Our reporter also adds that very many people were seen in down town despite the fact that arcades remained closed.