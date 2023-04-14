A truck carrying cotton bales is stuck in the middle of the road along 8th Street Industrial Area in Namuwungo.

The driver of the truck is said to have failed to negotiate a large pothole during the heavy downpour in the morning.

Several potholes have re-emerged along many Kampala City roads a few months after they were patched up with compacted gravel.

The roads, which are in a sorry state, have made life hard for motorists and pedestrians. KCCA has since pledged to rehabilitate and ensure they are motorable.