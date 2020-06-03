

By Shamim Nateebwa

A few pilgrim have decided to pray from outside the Namugongo Catholic shrine after they were blocked from accessing the premises.

Following the COVID-18 pandemic, the number of people attending this year’s martyrs day celebrations were restricted to a few number of people so as ensure social distancing measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

A total of 60 people are the ones who have engaged in the special prayers held at both the catholic and Anglican shrine at Nakiyanja.

Unlike in the past where millions of pilgrims would trek Namugongo to celebrate this day, today people will celebrate from their homes, through the media.

This year also marks a century since pilgrims started going to Namugongo in honor.

The Catholic Church beatified the 22 Catholic martyrs in 1920 and canonized them as Saints of the universal Church in 1964.