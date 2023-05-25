By Gertrude Mutyaba

Pilgrims using the Masaka-Kampala highway have been asked to follow police directives while crossing the temporary bridge provided for at Katonga River.

This is after the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) set up a temporary pedestrian crossing last evening to ensure safe passage for pilgrims.

At least 75 pilgrims from Kakoma parish in Isingiro district had since the start of the week been left stranded in Kalungu following the collapse of River Katonga Bridge on the Kampala-Masaka highway, after refusing to use the alternative route through Ssembabule-Mpigi road.

Addressing the group before crossing the bridge, the Assistant District Police Commander (DPC) Katonga region, Osele Jimrol, urged them to follow police guidelines for their safety.

Meanwhile, George Ssonko, the UNRA official in charge of Katonga region, warned motorists against using the bridge, stressing that it is only meant for foot pilgrims coming from the western region heading to Namugongo in Wakiso district for the June 3rd Martyrs’ Day celebrations.

UNRA officials say the temporary bridge will also be provided for the pilgrims after the celebrations, assuring motorists that rehabilitation works to restore the bridge will be done in less than three weeks.