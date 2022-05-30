By Benjamin Jumbe

The Bishop of Fort Portal Catholic diocese Dr Robert Muhiirwa has appealed to the pilgrims heading to Namugongo for the 3rd June Martyrs celebrations to observe the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which is still existing.

He made this call while updating the country on the preparations for the day’s celebrations.

He has noted that no one will be allowed to access Namugongo without a mask adding that hand washing centers will be available.

He also noted that no one will be allowed to access the premises with polythene bags ( Kaveera) in line with the Pope’s call to protect the environment.