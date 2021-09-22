President Museveni has opened churches to a limited number of 200 worshippers.

While addressing the nation, President Museveni opened churches and asked all the church leaders to ensure that they observe the SOPs that are put in place.

“Limit the number of worshippers at any one time to not more than 200 provided the place of worship can ensure physical distancing of 2 meters on either side and adequate aeration,” he said.

Museveni has emphasized that all worshippers must ensure that they wear masks.

“There must be strict adherence to all SOPs at all times. Hand washing/ use of alcohol-based sanitiser, temperature monitoring, and consistent wearing of face masks by all congregants including the choir and preachers,” he said.

He further increased the number of people attending functions like weddings and burials to 200 people.

However, he has maintained that bars remain closed because they are high-risk areas.

“Bars are a high-risk area where individuals have no sobriety to observe the SOPs. They will be considered for re-opening when the 4.8 million priority population is vaccinated,” he said.

He also added that cinemas and local cinemas should remain closed as the local cinema halls are areas of immense crowding and mostly have poor aeration and are designed to have artificial ventilation systems.

Curfew has also been maintained at 7:00 pm – 5:30 am with Boda bodas stopping movement at 6:00 pm.