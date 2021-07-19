By Ritah Kemigisa

The National Planning Authority (NPA) has ruled out a possible threat for a third covid-19 wave in Uganda as daily cases continue to decline.

In its weekly covid-19 case model projections released today, the authority projects that infections are to reduce with an average of 454 new cases per day for the week ending 24th July.

Using its predictive model, the authority projects that 3,177 new cases will be registered for the week of July 18th to 24th and 3,036 cases are expected for the week of 25th to 31st July.

Just this morning, the ministry of health announced 265 new covid-19 cases from tests done on 17 July 2021.

The new figures differ from last week’s projection of a spike during this week with at least 4,011 new cases.

According to the authority, the slowdown in the new cases indicates that people are now starting to live with the covid-19 pandemic and enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).