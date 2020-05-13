The minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni has revealed plans to embark on the renovation and upgrade of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole to meet the international standards.

While inspecting the stadium in March this year, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deemed the stadium unfit to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and other international games.

CAF highlighted floodlights, drainage system, pavilions, playing surface and dressing rooms as some of the areas that need urgent attention.

“Government attaches great importance to this national asset and recognizes this stadium’s role in the development of sports in the country. Indeed the stadium is home to the national teams and athletes,” said Ms Museveni.

Now, Minister Museveni says the renovation works will take place in a phased manner starting with the needs assessment.