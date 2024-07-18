The National Building Review Board is urging all players in the construction industry to embrace the use of technology to promote transparency.

The board is responsible for determining the fees to be charged by urban and district building committees for approval of plans, issuance of building permits and occupational permits among others.

According to Engineer. Timothy Mubbala, the Board’s Manager Compliance, embracing technology will help reduce corruption during the review process and ensure quality which in turn saves lives.

“Technology is very important for example when you look at beam the web based for application for building permits and many more, you don’t have to spend or waste transport which indicates that you can apply for it wherever you are”, said Mubbala.