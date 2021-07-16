By Damali Mukhaye

Inmates from Luzira Upper prison school have passed with flying colours in the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations whose results were released today.

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board, 53 inmates showed up for exams out of 58 who registered for the same.

The board’s Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo says that out of those who sat for exams, 5 passed in D1, 23 in D2, 11 in D3 while 11 passed in D4.

Only 3 inmates are ungraded. It is worth noting that this is not the first time inmates have posted a good performance in national examinations.