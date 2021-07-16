By Damali Mukhaye

Social Studies (SST) and Science have once again become the best-done subjects in the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results released today.

According to the UNEB Executive secretary, Daniel Odongo , 15.3 per cent of pupils got distinctions in SST, 80.4 per cent got credits while 93.5 per cent got Passes.

Science was the second-best done subject after 11.8 per cent got distinctions.

English comes in the third position with 7.1 per cent getting distinctions and mathematics was the poorly done subject that has seen only 5.2 per cent getting distinctions.

Odongo meanwhile says there was a slight drop in performance across all three pass levels.

In 2019, SST and English were the best performing subjects.