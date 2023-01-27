Candidates who sat for the 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) have posted better performance compared to their colleagues who sat for the 2020 examinations.

Releasing the results at State House in Nakasero, the Executive director of Uganda National Examination Board, Daniel Odongo said a total of 811,810 students sat for the examinations out of the 832,654 who were registered.

Of these, 114,617 passed in first grade, 357,799 passed in grade two,146,583 in third grade, and 95,702 passed in fourth grade. According to UNEB statistics, 97,109 candidates were not graded.

A total of 714,702 out of 811,810 students who sat for the examinations have passed and can proceed to post-primary education, according to Odongo.

He however says those who were not graded should repeat primary seven.

Odongo reported that more pupils qualified to join post-primary institutions than in previous years.