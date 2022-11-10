The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has announced that the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) has ended without any major challenge.

According to a press statement issued by the UNEB public relations officer, Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the exams that were conducted over the last two days have ended smoothly with no major challenges.

She says most parts of the country, including those that normally experience heavy rain at this time of the year, were cool and dry, which enabled effective distribution of the examination papers to the various centres.

Kalule says the two districts of Kassanda and Mubende under lockdown due to Ebola, Karamoja Region also concluded their examinations effectively.

According to Kalule, UNICEF provided 35 mini-buses that helped to transport both the candidates and some examination officials to the examination centres, saying that this was a great remedy to one of the biggest challenges that were likely to affect the examination in that area.

She added that in Karamoja region where there were threats of insecurity in some areas, the board received assistance from the UPDF which airlifted the question papers to the places like Kotido, Kabong, and Karenga.

The candidates started their exams on Tuesday and ended yesterday, Wednesday, November 9.