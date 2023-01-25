The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has confirmed the dates for the release of last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results.

According to a tweet shared on the official UNEB Twitter account, the results will be released on Friday, January 27 at State House Nakasero.

The revelation followed the UNEB officials briefing the Minister of Education, Hon Janet Museveni, and top officials on Wednesday afternoon about the performance of learners ahead of the release date. This will be the first 2022 examination to be released by UNEB.

The Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) will follow.